Resident assistant calls police over marijuana odor
A Church Hall resident assistant called University of Georgia Police Department to report the odor of marijuana in the dorm around midnight on Sept. 24, according to a police report.
Responding officers met with the caller, who said she heard one of the room’s occupants say, “You’re not inhaling.” According to the report, officers knocked on the door and discovered multiple individuals and containers of alcohol in the room.
The resident of the dorm room told officers there was alcohol in the room but said there was no marijuana or THC-based products that belonged to him. According to the report, he consented to a room search.
Officers found a vaporizer that had been used to smoke what officers suspected was a substance containing THC. Police also found three bottles of liquor. Police disposed of the alcohol and seized the vaporizer to be processed for evidence, according to the report.
The resident was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report. No charges were filed pending a crime lab analysis of the vaporizer’s contents.
Police discover fake ID during traffic stop
An officer seized a fraudulent license during a traffic stop on Carlton St. around 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 24, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The officer initiated a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle make an abrupt lane change, according to the report. When the officer asked the driver to hand over his driver’s license, the driver pulled a Connecticut driver’s license out of his wallet, dropped it on the side of his seat and handed the officer another Connecticut license from his wallet, according to the report.
The officer asked to see the first license. The initial license was an exact copy with the exception of an earlier date of birth and a different OLN. The officer sent the information from both licenses to dispatch and found that the first license was fraudulent, according to the report.
The fraudulent license was seized to be destroyed. Prosecution was declined because the license was not used to misrepresent the driver’s identity or to purchase alcohol, according to the report. The man was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
Man gets DUI after colliding with pole
A police officer initiated a traffic stop after he noticed a driver without his seatbelt driving a vehicle with a cracked windshield at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to a report.
The man got out of his vehicle and said he was trying to take his passenger to the hospital because the passenger had hit his head while drunk. According to the report, the man appeared confused, swayed as he stood and smelled like alcohol.
The officer performed a field sobriety test on the driver and determined that the individual was unsafe to drive. The officer then placed the driver under arrest for DUI Alcohol, according to the report.
Another officer observed the passenger had a bloody forehead, nose and forearms and deduced that the passenger’s face collided with the windshield during a collision, according to the report. The officer asked the passenger for consent to retrieve his driver’s license and found a fraudulent license, according to the report.
The driver consented to a breath test. The driver told officers he struck a pole in The Mark Athens parking deck and “attempted” to drive him to Bulldog Urgent Care. The front of the vehicle appeared “caved-in, from hitting what appeared to be an object,” according to the report.
Police investigated and found a chipped concrete pillar in the north parking deck of The Mark. Broken pieces of plastic and pools of blood were on the ground around the pillar, according to the report.
The passenger was transported to the hospital and the driver was taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail and evaluated by nurses.
The passenger received a citation for underage possession of alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt and the officer obtained a warrant for possession of a fake ID. Concerning the driver, the officer was granted warrants for driving under the influence, duty to report an accident with injuries, duty to report striking a fixed object, underage possession of alcohol, windshield violation, seatbelt violation and possession of a fake ID.
