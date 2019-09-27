Student brings marijuana and alcohol into Sanford Stadium
Officers inside Sanford Stadium found unknown pills, a handle of Fireball, two beer cans and other drug paraphernalia after searching an individual’s backpack around 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers approached an individual wearing a dark colored backpack in violation of the stadium’s clear bag policy and asked the man what was inside, according to the report. The man said the backpack was not his but belonged to a friend who was with him. The friend told officers it contained alcohol and marijuana, according to the report.
The officers searching his bag and found unknown pills, a “handle” of Fireball, two beer cans, a glass jar containing what officers believed to be marijuana, a container of THC wax and a gold pipe. The friend said none of the items in the bag were his, according to the report.
According to the report, an arrest could not be made at the time based on "post-game football traffic assignments.” Officers told the friend that warrants for possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance may be issued at a later date.
Old microwave catches fire on campus
A woman called police to say she was heating her lunch when the microwave she was using caught fire around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
An officer arrived at the Biology Building where the woman explained she was “cooking her lunch” in three plastic containers when the microwave started to spark inside and form flames. The woman unplugged the machine, retrieved a fire extinguisher and put out the fire, according to the report.
A UGA Fire Safety Services inspector arrived at the scene and examined the microwave. According to the report, he stated the fire was likely due to a malfunction because the microwave was manufactured in June 1999.
No injuries resulted from the incident, according to the report. The officer left a note on the microwave stating it should not be used.
Student suffers potential broken nose during exercise class
Police were called in regards to an injured person at the Fine Arts Building on the morning of Sept. 19, according to a UGAPD report.
Emergency medical services and officers responded to the scene, where they found the student lying on the floor with paper towels catching blood from her nose, according to the report. The student said another student’s elbow hit her nose while her classmates were running around the room during an exercise movement class.
The student believed her nose was broken and asked to be transported to the hospital after a paramedic evaluated her, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.