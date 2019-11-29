Police called over flyers posted in residence hall bathroom
A resident assistant called police about “offensive” flyers in the Hill Hall bathrooms around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The RA said she removed 23 flyers from the men’s bathroom that were posted on stalls, walls and pillars. According to the report, the flyers contained a picture of Josef Stalin, a Soviet Union flag and the statement "This ain't your bathroom, this is OUR bathroom, flush the damn toilet... bitch.”
The RA did not know who posted the flyers, according to the report.
Man found unresponsive in Chemistry Building bathroom
UGAPD were called in reference to an unresponsive man in the Chemistry Building bathroom a little before 4 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to a report.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man face-up on the ground. According to the report, his pulse was faint and officers began chest compressions. Emergency medical services arrived and took over.
The officer questioned the caller, who said he found the man on the floor of the bathroom in the dark. According to the report, he believed the man was lying there for “a few minutes” before finding him due to the motion-sensor bathroom lights.
According to the report, the man was placed on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.
Man charged with criminal trespassing for stealing traffic cone
Police saw four men who appeared to be intoxicated walking down the sidewalk of Newton Street with an orange traffic cone and 5 gallon beverage cooler around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to a UGA police report.
The officers questioned the individuals, who said they had grabbed the cone and cooler from the side of the road. According to the report, the men said they were coming from downtown.
The men then told police they took the items from a locked and secured fence. The officer determined the building was a UGA Facilities Management Division location, according to the report.
The men said they were able to slip inside the fence. One of the men claimed responsibility and the others told officers he was the only person to jump the fence and steal the items. The man was arrested and transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail. According to the report, prosecution was declined for the other individuals.
