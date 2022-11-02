Newspaper on campus bulletin board vandalized
A UGA professor met with UGAPD at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 to discuss an unknown trespasser who vandalized a copy of Flagpole Newspaper in the School of Music in order to identify a student in a photo as a lesbian, according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGA student told police that the trespass occurred between 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 8:27 a.m. on Oct. 27. The newspaper was posted on a billboard outside of the professor’s office, the report said.
UGAPD criminal investigators responded to the scene to take over the investigation, according to the report.
Trespassers damage gate at Club Sports Complex
An unknown party entered the Club Sports Complex without authorization after damaging a wooden gate and knocking off the “Facility Closed, No Trespassing” sign sometime between 10:23 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 9:03 a.m. on Oct. 27, according to a report from UGAPD.
The left gate was broken off from its post at the hinges and had a large crack in the center of the top beam, the report said.
The gate belonged to UGA, and the damage is estimated to cost more than $500, according to the report.
Exit sign damaged in Morris Hall
An unknown individual caused damage to the west wing exit sign on the first floor of Morris Hall sometime between 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The sign was dangling from its mount, with the ceiling tile it was attached to in pieces on the ground. All exit sign pieces were attached to the mount, the report said.
A Morris Hall resident told UGAPD that he noticed the damaged sign at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. The damages for the incident are estimated to be less than $500, according to the report.