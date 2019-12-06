Drunken woman passed out, blamed gluten sensitivity
Police were called to Myers Hall after a woman passed out in a bathroom before 3 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to a University of Georgia police report.
Two resident assistants met with police and said the woman was unconscious in the bathroom. According to the report, she briefly woke up but started vomiting.
When police made contact with the individual, she said she had been drinking but got sick because of a “thyroid problem and gluten sensitivity.” According to the report, the officers determined she was under the legal drinking age.
Emergency medical services said she was safe to remain in her dorm room with her roommates. Medical amnesty was granted, according to the report.
Fight at football game
A witness reported a fight at the Georgia-Texas A&M football game at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a UGAPD report.
The witness took an officer to the area where the victim said he heard someone yelling profane language about Georgia and quarterback Jake Fromm. According to the report, the victim confronted the man who then “threw a punch at him but missed.” As he walked away, the man grabbed and ripped his poncho.
The officer located the suspect and asked him to speak away from the crowd. The man declined and the officer tried to grab him. The man pulled away and grabbed the officer’s forearm. He was placed in a wrist lock and escorted away, according to the report.
The officer believed the man was intoxicated. According to the report, he said the victim “came into his space” but didn’t remember anything else that happened after. The victim did not press charges and the suspect was escorted out of Sanford Stadium.
Man mistakenly detained, found in possession of drug related objects
A police officer saw a man riding a bicycle through the Family Housing parking lot who the officer believed was barred from all University of Georgia property around 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer recognized the man from a previous encounter and approached him. After placing him in handcuffs, the officer told the man he was under arrest for being on UGA property while barred from campus due to a past incident of trespassing. According to the report, the man said he didn’t know the parking lot was UGA property.
During a search incident, the man said he had a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe in his backpack. The officer located the pipes and send his identification information to dispatch. Dispatch informed the officer that the man was barred from the Intramural Fields and the Oconee Forest area but not from all of UGA property, according to the report.
The officer released the man. He took the pipes and entered them into evidence. According to the report, he did not file charges for possession of drug related objects.
