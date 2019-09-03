Three new projects are coming to the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.
The Center for Art and Nature Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum, the Discovery and Inspiration Garden and a new entrance all broke ground on Aug. 23, according to a University of Georgia news release. All three are expected to be finished in 2020.
“None of this would have been possible without the generosity of many people,” UGA President Jere Morehead said at a groundbreaking ceremony. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of the donors whose gifts are bringing these projects to life—those who are with us today and those who are celebrating with us from afar.”
The Center for Art and Nature Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum will have a focus on porcelain art to “integrate decorative art within a garden setting.” The center, which will showcase holdings from the Deen Day Sanders collection, will include permanent galleries and visiting exhibitions, as well as classroom space.
“We want to make it an educational, unique experience. I can’t think of another garden where they use ceramics and porcelain in this way,” Sanders said in the release.
Meanwhile, the Discovery and Inspiration Garden will surround the new center featuring “narrow plant beds at eye level for every age,” as well as a pond that will “support the life cycles” of frogs, dragonflies and other organisms.
The C. Burke Day Jr. Memorial Walkway is a new entrance project consisting of an elevated walkway that will lead to an overlook where visitors can observe the Center for Art and Nature, the Alice Hand Callaway Visitor Center & Conservatory and the Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden. Attached to the walkway are stairs and an elevator to provide accessibility to the visitor center plaza.
Chuck and Suzanne Murphy provided funding for the Discovery and Inspiration Garden, while the entrance and accessibility project was funded by Deen Day Sanders, the Callaway Foundation, Mike and Betty DeVore, Tom Wight, Jim Miller, and the Garden Club of Georgia Inc.
“We are continuing the legacy of those who first envisioned this garden, and we are weaving new, innovative ideas into our mission,” said Jenny Cruse-Sanders, director of the State Botanical Garden, in the release. “Building these projects together allows us to be conscientious stewards of the site and donated funds, and reduce disruption during construction.”
The State Botanical Garden is a unit of UGA Public Service and Outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.