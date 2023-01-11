Seven residential buildings at the University of Georgia faced incidents of flooding and water damage due to burst pipes and increased rainfall over the winter break, according to University Housing. Academic buildings across campus were also affected.
Reed Hall, University Village buildings H, J and L and three homes on the Health Sciences Campus faced damages from flooding that occurred on Dec. 24, University Housing said in an email to The Red & Black.
Reed Hall, a residential building located behind Sanford Stadium, faced considerable damage from the flooding. Of over 150 residents that were affected by damages, 127 live in Reed Hall, the email said.
Reed Hall and University Village buildings J and L were open to students during winter break, but no students were present during the time of the flooding. According to Housing, affected students were asked not to return to their rooms until Jan. 8 while repairs were being made to residential spaces, and alternative accommodations were provided to a total of 16 students.
Over 65 members of housing staff worked through the winter break to repair damaged areas. Repairs were completed in Building J on Jan. 3, in Building L on Jan. 7, and for the west wing of Reed Hall repairs were completed on Jan. 9, according to the email.
Students were instructed to take precautions for inclement weather ahead of their departure from campus by setting thermostats to a low heat setting and were sent additional instructions on how to prepare for possible freezing temperatures, Housing said.
Along with residential halls, academic buildings and faculty offices across campus also face damage from flooding. According to first-hand accounts from faculty on Twitter, Tucker Hall, the Environmental Health Science Building, the Marine Sciences Building among other facilities on campus, have been affected.
Does anyone have a roundup of how many buildings on the UGA campus are flooded or still without potable water due to pipe/flooding issues? From colleagues I have heard Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Marine Sciences, and Geology/Geography… @redandblack— Janet NEW YEAR NEW NATTY Frick (@jfrickuga) January 4, 2023
Several professors took to Twitter to discuss the damages faced by their labs and buildings. Janet Frick, a professor of psychology at UGA, has been in communication with several colleagues about what damages they face, and said that most damages occurred first from burst pipes caused by extreme temperatures, and then additional damage was caused by large amounts of rainfall shortly after.
“With all the rain that then came, that rain storm, there was flooding, both in Chemistry but also in Geography Geology, and faculty in Geography Geology were told that it might take up to a month to get that building, get all the work done with that,” Frick said. “There were labs that were flooded, there was lab equipment that was ruined. And of course, this is all happening at the worst possible time.”
Frick said that overall, faculty are very appreciative of the workers involved in making repairs. Some faculty members felt there was not adequate communication or transparency about the extent of damage according to Frick, and the task of communicating with faculty was mostly delegated to department heads.
“From what I have heard from colleagues, there were mixed results from that. So some people had a very clear issue of what was going on, other people didn't,” Frick said.
According to Frick, the Chemistry building was one of the worst affected buildings.
“I think there were parts of chemistry that flooded twice, the chemistry building, I think, has been particularly affected,” Frick said.
Melanie Reber, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry, said in a tweet on Jan. 5 that her lab in the Chemistry Building flooded twice.
Nope. Reber lab in chemistry flooded twice during the holiday break. We lost an optical table and potentially a vacuum pump. We still don't have HVAC or compressed air so we are not fully operational.— Melanie Reber (@MelanieReber1) January 5, 2023
Frick said that the extent of damage to buildings makes her question the building infrastructure on campus.
“We have all these, ‘Hey, we're building this and building that,’ but…I understand you're gonna have isolated issues when you have a massive unexpected rain, but this is a lot of stuff happening,” Frick said. “I think there needs to be better transparency about why. The extent of this seems wild to me.”