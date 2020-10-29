The University of Georgia released an ArchNews email on Thursday afternoon announcing the cancellation of spring break for the spring 2021 semester, and added three one-day “instructional breaks” in its place.
The instructional breaks will be on Feb. 17, March 12 and April 8, according to the email. There will be no classes on these days, but the campus will remain open.
Updates to the Spring 2021 Academic Calendar:https://t.co/rht2YaWAu0— UGA (@universityofga) October 29, 2020
Classes for the spring semester will start on Jan. 13, instead of the originally scheduled Jan. 11. The week of drop/add will last from Jan. 13 through Jan. 20.
The midterm of the semester is now scheduled for March 9. The withdrawal deadline will be on March 23. Reading day and final exams will take place as originally scheduled.
The spring 2021 commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 14, however the university encourages students and families to monitor the commencement.uga.edu website for possible changes.
The changes were made “to promote the health and safety of the University of Georgia and local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the email. Other University System of Georgia schools including Georgia Institute of Technology have also made the decision to cancel spring break.
The changes were developed following consultations with the University’s Medical Oversight Taskforce, Educational Affairs Committee, University Curriculum Committee, Academic Advising Coordinating Council, Student Government Association, Vice Provost for Graduate Education, deans, as well as other faculty and students, according to the email.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly included Georgia Southern University as an institution which had canceled its spring break. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
