All spring and Maymester study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy have been cancelled by the University of Georgia, according to a March 5 Archnews email.
China, South Korea and Italy all have “Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel” advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. State Department has imposed a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory on China.
The Archnews email also advised people who have traveled to or passed through an area with a CDC Level 3 or higher travel notice to self-quarantine until they have no symptoms for 14 days, and “must not return” to a UGA campus or facility.
Instructions for self-quarantine follow CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines, which include staying home, limiting contact with other people and animals and frequent hand washing and cleaning.
A previous version of this article misstated the semesters that study abroad programs have been cancelled. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been fixed.
