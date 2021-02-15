All faculty-led Maymester study abroad programs for 2021 have been canceled by the University of Georgia, according to a Feb. 15 email from the Office of Global Engagement.
The discussion of summer abroad programs is still ongoing and a decision will be made on March 1. Students who were signed up for a 2021 Maymester study abroad will have priority in 2022 Maymester programs without having to reapply.
In the email, Noel Fallows, associate provost for OGE, asked the OGE directors and deans to refrain from making any travel arrangements with third-party vendors pending the March 1 decision.
“As an advocate and a firm believer in the benefits of study away I know that the Maymester study abroad decision will be a disappointment, but I also want to be straight with you and let you all know as soon as possible so as you and the students will have adequate lead time to make alternate arrangements,” Fallows said.
OGE, UGA Office of Instruction and the Provost’s Office are working on summer teaching options for faculty and directors who are in canceled programs. More information will be released in the forthcoming March 1 message.