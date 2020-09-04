Individual school and college convocations for spring 2020 University of Georgia undergraduates have been canceled, according to an email sent to the graduation Listserv on Friday.
While the Oct. 16 undergraduate commencement ceremony is still scheduled to take place in Sanford Stadium, the email said the plans “remain very tentative” and will include several modifications.
The email also included an RSVP link for graduates to fill out by Sept. 10.
(0) comments
