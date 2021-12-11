The University of Georgia’s spring 2022 Verona study abroad program was canceled on Dec. 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases in Europe during October and November, according to the email sent to program participants.
According to the email, a spike in COVID-19 infections in Italy and the surrounding countries spurred the decision. Although the email acknowledges the presence of the omicron variant, the 57% increase in cases and the 33% increase in deaths in Italy over the past two weeks were particularly worrisome for the program’s organizers.
According to the School of Public and International Affairs website, the program lasts 11 weeks from January through March with the intention of “introducing students to the study of global issues by exposing them to diverse topics in an international setting in which their perspectives may be broadened.”
Culture tours and excursions to Munich, Florence, Rome, Venice, Padua and other locations in Northern Italy are built into the program.
The study abroad landscape has changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. During the fall 2021 semester, UGA sent 150 students abroad. Comparatively, more than 2,600 students studied abroad in the 2017-18 school year.
Despite the program being canceled in the spring, program organizers are looking ahead. There is consideration for the possibility of a fall 2022 trip, applications for the spring 2023 trip will be opening in March or April and students signed up for the canceled trip are encouraged to apply to summer 2022 programs, according to the email.