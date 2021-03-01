In a statement released Monday morning, the University of Georgia canceled all remaining faculty-led summer 2021 study abroad programs. All Maymester 2021 study abroad programs were previously cancelled on Feb. 15.

The statement from Noel Fallows, associate provost and for the Office of Global Engagement, was sent to all study abroad program directors and associate deans. It said the decision to cancel came after much deliberation and in consultation with the OGE Risk Management Advisory Committee, faculty directors and others.

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of faculty and student health and safety to cancel all remaining UGA faculty-led Summer 2021 Study Abroad Programs,” Fallows said in the statement.

Fallows encouraged program directors to offer summer 2021 program students priority for summer 2022 programs without requiring them to reapply.

Fallows also said the Office of Global Engagement will now begin processing refunds for the programs, which he expects to take four to six weeks to complete.