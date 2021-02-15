The University of Georgia canceled Tuesday’s first and second period classes, including virtual and hybrid classes, due to inclement weather, according to an Archnews email sent late Monday night.
Classes will resume with third period at 11:10 a.m., and the campus will open at 10 a.m., according to the email. UGA busses will begin running at 10 a.m., according to another late Monday Archnews email.
The dining halls Bolton, Oglethorpe, Village Summit and the Niche will open at 8 a.m., and Snelling will close at 5 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m., according to the email.
Retail locations and Quick Market locations will open at 10 a.m.
Weather Tuesday morning shows temperatures below freezing, which can freeze wet roads and cause black ice.
Updates can be found here at UGA’s emergency news and information site.