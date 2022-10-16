Smiles and Bulldog cheers were abundant on East Clayton Street while the Redcoat Marching Band joined the University of Georgia in celebrating its homecoming’s 100th anniversary in its annual parade.
“[My favorite part about the parade is] 100% the Redcoat band, they are so choreographed and it is just so awesome to see them,” Daniel Glenn, freshman International Business and Finance major Lilburn, Georgia said.
UGA students, alumni, Athens residents and businesses gathered downtown dressed in red and black to show their UGA spirit in honor of homecoming week and to kick off the Georgia vs Vanderbilt game on Saturday, Oct. 15.
UGA’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program stood alongside the color guard leading the parade as It traveled through Downtown Athens.
Catherine Hagerty, a sophomore international affairs major, participated in the parade as an ROTC member and public affairs officer and participated in the color guard for the Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game.
Seeing all of the kids and families in attendance was something Hagerty said she was excited for while passing out candy during the parade.
Organizations and clubs across UGA’s campus showed their school spirit in their own ways.
The parade highlighted this year’s homecoming court, Student Government Association, Student Alumni Council, Arch Society, Spike Squad, UGA X and more.
The floats for each organization were decorated and judged for best float. As they drove down the road, attendees were able to see which float placed first, second and third.
Kennedy Johnson, a UGA management information systems major, said she wanted to attend the parade to get the most out of her years at UGA.
“Honestly, since it is my first year, I was trying to get out and just do every little thing that I can just to get the experience,” Johnson said.