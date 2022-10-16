This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities culminate in the Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Sanford Stadium on Oct. 15, but there are a plethora of Homecoming events in the week leading up to the big game. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events organized by UGA Homecoming that students can participate in throughout the week.