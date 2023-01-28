In honor of the University of Georgia’s 238th birthday, students, faculty and organizations gathered on Friday morning at Tate Plaza to celebrate UGA Founders Day, hosted by the Student Alumni Council. with tables representing different colleges, such as the Morehead Honors College and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
“[UGA] means community to me,” Hank Murray, a senior agribusiness, agriculture and applied economics major from Folkston, Georgia, said.
UGA’s Student Alumni Council worked with multiple other organizations around campus to host the event. If students wished to participate, they were handed a "passport" card and were told to walk around and visit each table for lunch in return. There was also a Founders Day trivia game to educate students and attendees on the history of the university.
Vice president of traditions for the SAC, senior Grace Carbonari from Texas, said that UGA means a lot to her.
"Coming to UGA was kind of a big leap… but I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and do something different. So going to UGA to me, has just been four years of finding the best people and making the most amazing memories with the people around me… I love the school spirit at UGA and the people that make it what it is,” Carbonari said.
Felicia Ling, a senior member of SAC who is also involved with the alumni engagement committee from Suwanee, Georgia, said a lot of the members wanted to celebrate UGA and display a sense of tradition.
“I think UGA creates such a good community where you can find your own niche and feel unique in your own way,” Ling said.