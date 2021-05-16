The University of Georgia held its three undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in Sanford Stadium, marking the first return of the in-person spring ceremony since 2019.

After a year of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates and their loved ones were eager to celebrate their achievements. Graduates were allowed to invite an unlimited number of guests, as well as sit on Dooley Field.

“Tonight’s commencement ceremony is unlike any other held at the University of Georgia,” Jere Morehead, president of UGA, said at the ceremony’s opening. He commended students and their families for their resilience throughout the pandemic.

Thursday night’s ceremony celebrated graduates from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Terry College of Business. Friday’s ceremony recognized graduates from the College of Environment and Design, College of Pharmacy, Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Social Work.

On Saturday graduates from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Family and Consumer Sciences, College of Public Health, Mary Frances Early College of Education, Odum School of Ecology, School of Public and International Affairs and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources were recognized.

Following the opening remarks, S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs, recognized students graduating with honors.

Student speaker Chan Creswell, a political science major from Griffin, took the stage and delivered his address to the class of 2021. He reflected on his growth during his time at UGA and urged his classmates to be true to themselves and to value others.

“As we leave this place, we carry the significance of one another. Wherever we may be, there are thousands of Bulldogs sharing our atmosphere, and we know we are not alone,” Creswell said.

Creswell said in an email to The Red & Black it was an honor to be chosen to speak during commencement, especially after such a challenging year.

“This year has been so tough for so many, and I want to provide some encouragement and joy on a day that should be celebrated, even though the world is so weird right now,” Creswell said. “It's humbling to address my class just before they officially become alumni.”

Creswell said he hopes to encourage and remind people that this is a time to celebrate and be reminded that they matter.

“Beautiful” was the word graduate Jake Warren, who received his bachelor’s degree in ecology, used to describe Creswell’s speech at the Saturday night ceremony. “I can tell it was well thought out, and it was very inspiring,” Warren said.

Maria Taylor, a UGA alumna and reporter for ESPN, spoke next. She recalled her journey into journalism, from sitting in on an introduction to journalism class to landing a job with ESPN and covering the Rose Bowl.

She also discussed her family’s history with UGA, beginning when her grandmother was barred from attending in the 1950s due to segregation. Despite this, Taylor said, her grandmother encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue education, with Taylor graduating from UGA in 2009.

“This university has changed my life — I will never be the same,” Taylor said during her speech.

Graduate Courtney Britt, who received her bachelor’s degree in health promotion on Saturday, said she loved Taylor’s speech. “I love how she talked about giving yourself grace and other people around you grace,” Britt said.

Another graduate, Kamsi Ubezonu, who received two bachelor’s degrees in psychology and communications on Friday, spoke on what she will miss about UGA.

“The energy, the people, it's so different. You can be in D.C. or New York and someone will see a Bulldog hat or a Georgia pin on your sweater and will . . . struggle with the warmth of knowing that you have this large community around you wherever you go,” Ubezonu said.

Following Taylor’s words, Morehead — alongside the deans of the respective colleges — conferred degrees to the graduates. The ceremony concluded with a fireworks show from the stadium.