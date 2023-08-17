The University of Georgia Transportation and Parking Services updated their parking citation policies and the amount of parking lots over the summer, according to an email sent on the Parking Listserv.
The new citation escalation strategy states that violators can expect to pay an additional $75 for their third or fourth parking violation, according to the Parking Services website.
Parking Services also replaced the tennis courts near Russell Hall with more W10 parking lot spaces will continue to rent the W17 lot on the corner of Baxter and Lumpkin, added the S21 lot next to East Campus Road and will continue to provide parking in the Soccer Softball Parking lot, the email said.
Additionally, Parking Services expects to complete the Hull Street Parking Deck by early fall, and they also updated the restrictions on the North Campus Parking Deck. Now, only vehicles registered for the North Deck will be able to park there for free, with a limited number of visitors who can pay to park at the gate, according to the email.
Residential lots will only be available to UGA parking permit holders registered to that lot from 7 a,m. to 11 p.m., according to the UGA Parking Services website. After-hours parking lots will be available to all vehicles registered with UGA Parking Services until 11:59 p.m., at which point anyone can park there, the site said. All other lots are free for registered and unregistered vehicles after 6 p.m.
For a full list of residential, after hours, and other parking lots, see the Enforcement Hours page on the UGA Parking Services website.
Further questions can be directed to Parking Services at parking@uga.edu or 706-542-PARK (7275).