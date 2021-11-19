On Thursday, UGA Transportation and Parking Services hosted its annual event, Operation Safe Drive, at Tate Parking Deck to ensure that students are able to get home safely next week for Thanksgiving Break.
“We always host it right before the holiday break and students are leaving campus and maybe potentially driving, you know, a little bit of a long distance,” said Blaine Van Note, the projects and special events manager for Transportation and Parking Services. “We want to have this opportunity for vehicles to kind of be inspected before they get on the road.”
The free service included both a visual inspection along with basic services such as topping off oil, wiper fluid and adding air to tires. Professional mechanics who work for the university conducted these inspections, running through a checklist to check lights, wiper blades and engine belts. Inspection results were then handed back to the owner of the car.
“If they see something, they’ll write it down. They will say, hey, you might want to contact your local shop or when you get home, talk to your parents about where they want to send it,” Van Note said.
This event was held in partnership with many different university groups. The Office of Emergency Preparedness and the Auxiliary Services Marketing Team were both present and conducting giveaways along with answering any questions students may have. Campus Catering was also giving out drinks at the beginning of the line which Van Note says was in partnership with Coca-Cola.
The Office of Sustainability partnered with Bike Athens to provide services for students with bikes as well.
“We're here for people who don't have a car who need help with their bikes. So we're just doing free bike tuneups for anybody who needs it,” said Scott Long, executive director of Bike Athens.
The tuneups primarily included checking the gears, adding air to tires and ensuring that the brakes worked properly.
“We have a more comprehensive sort of checklist that we go through at our shop. We do ‘fix your own bike’ every Thursday night, so if somebody is here and maybe they need a part that I don't have, I can recommend they come tonight to fix it,” Long said.
Long said that Bike Athens has been partnering with the Office of Sustainability for many years for a variety of events, and will continue to do so.
This event is one that Van Note sees as not only important for students to feel safe driving home, but also to foster a positive relationship with UGA Transportation and Parking Services. He joked that often the only time the department comes up is with parking tickets or trying to obtain student parking.
“Overall it’s an opportunity for us to kind of give back to the campus community… it’s a good opportunity for a positive event for us to give back to them,” Van Note said.