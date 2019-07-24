The United States Department of Education granted the Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) program about $124,000 per year for four years to fund reduced tuition rates for University of Georgia students, faculty and staff who's kids go to the UGA Childcare Center. The grant takes effect Oct. 1.
Amy Kay, director of the Child Development Lab, said the grant makes child care services more affordable for UGA students.
“If these student parents have access to quality child care and preschool opportunities for their children, then their likelihood of being successful in their own studies is going to be higher.” Kay said.
Since 1927, the UGA CDL has provided programs for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years of both university and community families on a full-day basis. Additionally, programs provide educational opportunities for UGA students through “observation and interaction with young children and their families.”
The current tuition rate at the UGA Childcare Center is $1,035 a month for infants, $1,000 a month for young toddlers, $975 a month for older toddlers and $885 a month for preschool kids.
Reduced rates of 10% and partially reduced rates of 20% were available prior to the grant, Kay said. With the CCAMPIS grant, tuition rates can drop by 40-60% based on income level.
“Just knowing that [student’s] children are in a place of high quality, it’s just one less that they have to think about,” Kay said.
UGA first applied for the grant in 2018, but the grant was not awarded at that time, Kay said. In 2019, the proposal was accepted.
Kay said she would like to have more student parents in the program. The program currently has four student parents signed up for the upcoming semester and two student parents from last semester, Kay said.
The program takes place at the UGA Childcare Center, which is located on UGA’s Health Sciences Campus. The center has small classrooms, low teacher to child ratios and an outdoor play area.
