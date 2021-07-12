Like the comedown after an exciting adventure or long-awaited event, college graduates can feel sad or anxious about what is to come after graduation festivities have passed. These feelings are known as post-graduation letdown, and they have set their gaze on the University of Georgia’s class of 2021.
Post-grad letdown is not officially recognized as a single mental illness, but it is an associated form of depression. Psychologists Joan Atwood and Corine Scholtz say post-grad letdown can be accompanied by a “quarter-life crisis.” Graduates are in a huge transition of moving into the next stage of their life. The expectations are high and it can be overwhelming.
Adding to the stress, 2021 came with its own set of difficulties. Chris Johnson, an engineering graduate, said he feels the magic of senior year was taken from the class of 2021. Much of his senior year took place behind a screen. Johnson described reflecting over his years at UGA with his friends as nostalgic.
“We never really got the chance to say bye,” Johnson said. “If someone told us that we could start over again, be 18 again, be a freshman again, we’d do it in a heartbeat.”
As well as describing his time at UGA as truly unique, Johnson also complimented the UGA College of Engineering’s implementation of both hard and soft skills, which left him feeling prepared to enter the workforce.
However, biology graduate Cameron Lambert was disappointed that his professors lacked specificity to support his career building.
“I always had teachers tell me that you can get good jobs in biology, but then they never said which jobs specifically,” Lambert said.
As he prepares for graduate school, he is unsure of where his degrees will lead him. The uncertainty can lead to a dip in motivation and confidence in the workforce for unsure grads who are feeling the letdown.
“They often have ... trouble motivating themselves to get a job. They are often lonely due to a lack of connection with friends,” Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a psychologist and licensed counselor, said in a Washington Post article.
Zachary Miles, a journalism and sports media certificate graduate, did not escape the grasp of post-grad letdown. After making a 1,900-mile move to Salt Lake City, Utah, Miles candidly shared the struggles of moving out of state.
“You’re always around your friends. Your friends are one dorm away or one seat away from you in the dining hall,” Miles said. “I think with the excitement of getting that first job, you're riding this huge high and then all of a sudden, it's a drop-off when you're out here and you don't have your friends.”
For the first few weeks, he struggled to adjust to being out of his comfort zone. Now, he feels like he has even more structure than he had in college, which is helping him regulate his work-life balance.
He has accepted a job with US Speedskating as a communications manager and is feeling confident in his guidance from UGA professors and staff.
“UGA and the journalism school did a great job of preparing me for communications and journalism and what my work would be like,” Miles said.
Before moving or accepting a job, do research, Miles recommended when navigating new career paths and avoiding post-grad letdown. What is the cost of living and how can it be budgeted within a graduate's salary? Second, ask questions, he said. What duties are expected that are not in the job description?
Johnson said even if someone is anxious and unsure, putting themselves out there and being open to opportunity may quite literally change their life.
“If you feel like you’re not having a good time, know that you’re not alone. There are other people that are not having a good time,” Johnson said. “But, there is a place for you somewhere –– big or small.”