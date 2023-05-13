On May 12, 6,008 graduates celebrated the end of their undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia with a graduation ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
Thousands of family and friends packed the stadium, cheering on loved ones turning their tassels and taking their first steps into a new chapter of their lives.
Across Dooley Field, graduates donned cords and stoles to represent their involvement and achievements through college, as well as many decorated caps to reflect their personalities.
The night kicked off with the “Battle Hymn of the Bulldog Nation” performed by trumpeter Audrey Smith, a member of the Redcoat band, and the national anthem performed by John Drake, a graduating vocal performance major.
Later in the night, Mikayla Joanne Lubsey Penn, who graduated with degrees in international affairs and entertainment and media studies, performed “Georgia on My Mind,” a tradition of UGA commencement ceremonies. The night ended with Waverly Claire Noble leading attendees in the UGA Alma Mater. The UGA Jazz Quintet and Jazz Ensemble I contributed live music throughout the ceremony.
Lindsey Atkinson, lead associate director of the UGA Wesley Foundation, gave the invocation, praying that the graduates would seize their “chance to be a part of something larger.”
President Jere W. Morehead spoke throughout the ceremony, congratulating the graduates and thanking those who have supported them in their journey at UGA. He encouraged graduates to go out and be excellent with the knowledge and experience they have gained from UGA.
“Whatever your field, your UGA education has provided you the ability to use your knowledge to improve lives, strengthen communities, and indeed change the world,” Morehead said. “But know your work here was just the beginning. As UGA alumni we do not rest on our laurels, nor do we forget the purpose of our education.”
Provost S. Jack Hu recognized and named the First Honor Graduates, who kept a perfect 4.0 GPA through all of their college coursework. Then, students graduating summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude, who kept a GPA of 3.9 or higher, 3.75-3.89 and 3.6-3.74, respectively, were asked to stand.
Sudhan Chitgopkar, who received bachelor’s degrees in computer science and international affairs, was the ceremony’s student speaker.
Chitgopkar reflected on his own triumphs and struggles, and those of his classmates, by comparing college to the game Minesweeper, a game where you turn over tiles to find either a clue or a mine, with its risks and rewards. But one key difference he highlighted was how the challenges that graduates faced did not force them back to square one, but made them stronger.
“Regardless of what you found under your first tile, it marks the beginning of an amazing journey into the unknown,” Chitgopkar said.
Dr. Leah Brown, a UGA alum, veteran, orthopedic surgeon, member of the Board of Trustees and GymDogs All American, was the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Brown shared about her deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and lessons she learned through those times.
“It is important to remember that UGA is not just a place to come to,” Brown said. “It is now, as you graduate, a place to go from.”
Two key pieces of advice Brown shared with the graduates were to “rebound quickly and adjust your plan” and “make the effort to understand others and be moved to help if needed.” She encouraged graduates to actively listen to and understand others and to work to change the world for the better.
“We need to evolve and challenge ourselves to reach out to others, especially people who may be different than you,” Brown said.
Yvette Daniels, 77th president of the UGA Alumni Association, welcomed graduates to the alumni family, which is 350,000 strong and has more than 80 chapters across the country.
“We are here for you — year-round, worldwide and life-long,” Daniels told graduates.
Amid the celebration, Morehead took a moment to acknowledge the tragic death of Liza Burke, who would have graduated that day. Burke’s family was present at the commencement. Morehead asked the graduates and audience to have a moment of silence to honor Burke’s memory.
Finally came the most anticipated part of the ceremony: conferring of the degrees. Morehead conferred the degrees in the order UGA’s college and schools were established. Each college’s dean presented the candidates, who then turned their tassels and officially became part of the university’s expansive network of alumni.
The night ended with fireworks and cheers as graduates embraced each other and their final moments before stepping out into the work to carry on the Bulldog legacy.
“You will always be a part of the UGA family,” Morehead reminded graduates.