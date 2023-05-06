Podcast host, advocate, activist, jack-of-all-trades radio man, true crime junkie — it’s safe to say that Cameron Harrelson wears many hats.

Throughout the past 10 years, the lifelong advocate has worked to make Athens a safe and inclusive place for all, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, through his work with the Athens Pride and Queer Collective. He has also forged the way for change in cold case law in Georgia.