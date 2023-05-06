The University of Georgia’s class of 2023 has set a giving record with 3,377 members contributing over $112,000, according to UGA Today.
Senior Signature, the giving program, has been in place since 1991. The minimum donation is $30. Donors are invited to direct $20 of their contribution to any area that “enhanced their student experience,” according to the article. This year, more than 500 funds at UGA benefitted from the program.
The other $10 of a donation is pooled with money from all other donations to provide grant funding for a student organization. Each donor can vote on which organization receives the funding. This year's donors selected the Period Project to receive funds in the upcoming academic year.
Donors' names will be engraved on the Class of 2023 plaque at Tate Plaza, which will be installed before commencement, the article said.
“I am so proud of my fellow members of the Class of 2023,” Madison Polk, outgoing president of the UGA Student Alumni Council and 2022 Homecoming Queen, said in the article. “Even in a challenging economic environment, the students at UGA right now are driven by their passions and are committed to leaving things better than they found them.”
The 2022-2023 year also set records for overall student giving. More than 4,600 students throughout the year contributed over $400,000 to support the university, according to the article.