Classes resume Monday at the University of Georgia following the two-week suspension of instruction mandated by the University System of Georgia on March 12.
USG announced on March 16 all USG institutions would move to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most professors will use digital methods to teach and keep in contact with students, including through eLearning Commons, Zoom and email.
Students can receive free internet access for 60 days from Spectrum, and Comcast is offering internet to students as well, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin College Office of Academic Advising.
