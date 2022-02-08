The University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College recently signed an agreement which will allow undergraduate GGC biology students with concentrations in biochemistry to streamline admission into UGA’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, according to a UGA press release.
The agreement will provide an early start for GGC students into Pharm.D., UGA’s four-year pharmacy program, and allows for overall tuition cost savings, according to the release. GGC students in their junior year with qualifying academic criteria who have fulfilled the College of Pharmacy requirements will receive a guaranteed admission interview.
Kelly Smith, dean of UGA’s College of Pharmacy and Chavonda Mills, dean of GGC’s School of Science and Technology, signed the agreement at a formal ceremony on Feb. 4 with faculty, students and staff from both institutions.
Mills said the agreement will add racial diversity to the pharmacy profession. The percentage of non-white pharamacists is 21.8%, of which 4.9% are Black pharmacists, according to a 2019 study by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.
“This agreement will reduce the total time required for the B.S. and Pharm.D. degrees, and allow our students to save both time and tuition dollars as they begin their careers earlier,” Mills said. “Mirroring GGC’s ethnically diverse student body, this partnership will ultimately contribute to a more diverse pipeline of pharmacists dedicated to serving all members of the community.”
UGA’s College of Pharmacy has similar agreements with Georgia College and State University, Augusta University, Georgia Southern University and Dalton State College, according to the release.
If admitted, GGC pharmacy students may complete their bachelor’s degree with transferred credits merited through the UGA Pharm.D. program. While attending UGA, pharmacy students may choose to complete a UGA masters degree of business administration, public health or a regulatory sciences certificate, according to the release.
Pharmacy students can also receive guidance and Pharm.D. mentors from UGA faculty and staff as early as their freshman year at GGC.
“I attended Georgia Gwinnett College from 2016-2020, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry,” second year UGA Pharm.D. student Chigbogu Ekemezie said. “At UGA, I have adapted and continued to evolve in the program. One of the main lessons I learned is to keep all of your options open and try to experience different avenues of pharmacy practice.”