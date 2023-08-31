The College Republicans of the University of Georgia met Wednesday to discuss the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate which took place on Aug. 23. As a critical demographic in a swing state ahead of the 2024 presidential election, attendees considered the range of candidates and their stances carefully.
College Republicans executive member and senior Julianna Jurkiewicz began the meeting by having attendees split into groups based on which candidate’s policies they agreed most with after the primary debate. A majority appeared to favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, closely followed by Vivek Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump.
Despite Trump not attending the debate, attendees argued to continue to include him as an option in their activity.
Junior Graham Metzger said he chose Trump out of all the candidates because he feels that the former president still holds a major sway over the field.
“Everybody on the stage is the Great Value brand of Donald Trump. They're all watered-down Donald Trumps,” Metzger said.
Once the members returned to their seats, College Republicans chairman and senior Economics, Political Science and International Affairs major Gideon Fernald led the group in conversations on topics discussed during the debate. Fernald presented clips of the debate followed by related questions in which members had the opportunity to answer and share their opinions on the topics.
When discussing the U.S.’ role in the war in Ukraine, an overwhelming majority were against providing further aid and funds to Ukraine. Many agreed with DeSantis’ argument to focus military resources on domestic issues like immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
More than $75 billion in assistance has gone to Ukraine since the war began, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
“It’s an absolute waste of money, wasting our military resources on Ukraine, it’s like a loss of promise,” said sophomore computer science major Michael Yim. “And we have so much issues in America.”
Attendees then discussed their feelings on former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s introduction during the debate. Haley began her arguments by criticizing opponent Ramaswamy for referring to climate change as a “hoax.” She also criticized Trump for increasing the national debt.
Many attendees said they believe her critiques will hurt her in the long run as it deters those of more right-winged ideals from voting for her. However, senior Hunter Leon said Haley’s statement on the national debt was viable due to Trump’s handling of COVID-19 and how it influenced America’s economy.
Ramaswamy also drew a lot of attention from attendees. Yim said he felt that Ramaswamy is running because of his strong positions on key issues, rather than just trying to take a swipe at Trump.
“[Ramaswamy is] just running because he's a free spirit and actually thinks what he says. But a lot of these candidates, it’s their opportunity to air their dirty laundry against Trump freely, and that's what they got through [arguing with] Vivek because he's sort of like Trump, without actually saying ‘I hate Donald Trump,’” Yim said.
As for whether or not Trump should have attended the debate, the College Republicans held split opinions. Some said Trump should debate his positions like any other candidate would. Others argued that it was unnecessary for him to appear because he has been prominent in past elections.
“One of the biggest takeaways from this whole discussion is that moderate Republicans are taking conservative Republicans for granted,” Yim said. “People are going to assume that the nominee isn't Trump and that every conservative Republican to the right of them will suddenly line up the polls to vote for that candidate as vigorously as they did Trump, and the answer is that just won't happen. I think Trump perfectly represents the right wing of the Republican Party.”