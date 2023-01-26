The College Republicans at the University of Georgia hosted former United States Department of Education press secretary, Angela Morabito, on Wednesday evening in the UGA Miller Learning Center.
Morabito worked under former U.S. President Donald Trump. She is the current spokesperson for the Defense of Freedom Institute, which is a “right-leaning nonprofit organization,” according to its website.
“I wound up in the Department of Education as our press secretary for the last nearly two years under Trump, and then kind of wove that into a career in PR,” Morabito said.
Morabito began her presentation by recounting her experience working as press secretary while the COVID-19 pandemic was first beginning, and while the Black Lives Matter movement was at its crux. She explained how before COVID-19, the Department of Education was having to fight for coverage.
“You weren't going to see coverage of school board meetings anywhere because people just didn't care,” Morabito said. “We went from being barely in the news, having to pitch things to reporters all the time, having to try and convince people that they should care about things like terrible test scores, to 96 hours later, everybody cares.”
Morabito had five focus points and goals that she explained throughout her presentation: to end what she referred to as “woke racism,” which likely means Critical Race Theory, being taught in schools, to win the “culture wars,” to increase student achievement in education, to fix student loans, and to alleviate bad behavior in schools.
After addressing these central ideas, Morabito opened the room up for questions.
Jack Applewhite, a junior risk management student and membership director of UGACR, asked about how bad behavior in students can be addressed and fixed within the classroom. He explained how his mother, a long-time teacher, is dealing with this bad behavior in her classroom.
“[My mother is] like, ‘I'm done. I'm retiring. I've had enough, like I can't take anymore because student behavior is just so bad,’” Applewhite said.
Morabito said that a very low tolerance for misbehavior is required in the classroom. She believes that there must be swift yet reasonable repercussions for nonsense.
Morabito explained how student behavior got significantly worse since COVID-19 and quarantine. She attributes this trend to the fact that students were not able to interact with their peers and therefore their ability to cooperate with each other was stunted.
Julianna Jurkiewicz, a third-year international affairs and economics student and vice chairwoman of UGACR, asked what can be done to help fix the issues in education without having to get into politics.
“How do you fight the battle without passing the laws on your end?” Jurkiewicz said.
To answer this, Morabito proposed multiple ways in which citizens can get involved in the policy change and reform of the education system. She advises those interested in influencing education policy to learn about their local school district, and to stay informed about current news happening in the country.
Most importantly, however, Morabito says to vote.
“If you're not involved in politics, the easiest and most obvious answer is vote. I do not have kids, but my vote counts the same as if we all have 17 children,” Morabito said.
After the event, UGACR chairman Josh Gregory said that Morabito was asked to speak because of her involvement with activism surrounding education.
“I thought she was a great fit,” Gregory said.
Morabito said that there is a lot of work that can be done in the American education system, and she hopes to see policies regarding universal school choice enacted soon.
“There are real policies out there that can help and help faster. The one that I think would help the most, will be opening up universal school choice so that no child's future is determined by their zip code,” Morabito said.