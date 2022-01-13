On Wednesday evening, the UGA College Republicans hosted U.S. Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker. Walker discussed border security, crime, COVID-19 and a plethora of other state and national issues in front of a crowd of about 100 attendees.
The meeting was originally going to be held in room 250 of the Miller Learning Center, but was moved shortly before the event began.Walker was introduced by Josh Gregory, chairman of the UGA College Republicans.
Walker opened the event by reflecting on his reasons for running for the seat, which included his own upbringing as an overweight child with a speech impediment who later became a football star. He characterized his story as an example of the American dream, something he feels is in danger.
“I was seeing what was going on in this country with how they were trying to divide people,” Walker said. “And I said I can’t sit back and let our country that I see be destroyed because, God, I’m from Wrightsville, Georgia.”
The seat he is running for is currently occupied by Sen. Raphael Warnock and will be contested this November. The Democrats’ current narrow control of the Senate has shifted the race to the forefront of national attention.
He then discussed crime in Atlanta, which has been a pressing issue for local, state and federal officials as the city recorded the most homicides since 1996 this past year. He blamed the weakness of leaders in Washington D.C. for the recent surge and promised to take action if elected, but did not provide more specific plans.
When an audience member asked Walker what he planned to do first if elected, he said he wanted to fight immigration issues at the U.S.’s southern border.
“When we control the border, you can control this economy because, you see, in the economy now a lot of the people that come from the border come to Georgia, and they take these jobs that some other people could have,” Walker said.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, there were approximately 380,000 undocumented immigrants living in Georgia in 2018. There were an estimated 11.4 million undocumented immigrants nationally that same year. However, claims that immigrants take jobs from native-born Americans have been disputed by experts, who instead suggest immigrants often fill jobs that native-born people are unwilling to do.
Another audience member asked about Walker’s plans to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to which he emphasized his belief that the U.S. must first learn the “truth” about the virus.
“Now they say if you get the shots, get the booster, you’re gonna get COVID. If you don’t get the shots, didn’t get the booster, you’re still going to get COVID,” Walker said. “If you got it, the shot, you can still give it to people who don’t have the shot. But if [someone] doesn’t have the shot, [they’re] going to give it back to me.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to stress the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations. While it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to contract COVID-19, the risk of infection, hospitalization and death are all lower when compared to unvaccinated people.
Walker closed his speech by encouraging young people to get involved with the political process. Members of the UGA College Republicans presented Walker with a shirt and hat to thank him for attending, and Walker took a group photo with attendees.