The University of Georgia’s 2020-21 academic year began with a future of uncertainty.
The abrupt shift to online learning, new health and safety guidelines and the loss of personal connections changed college life.
Now, the national daily average of reported COVID-19 cases has been on a decline since January. President Joe Biden plans to make every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
As the vaccines offer hope for the pandemic’s end, the future has taken an optimistic turn for some in the Athens and UGA communities.
Still, that future is uncertain. Although cases are down compared to the winter surge, they are around the same daily average as late summer 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
After a March 3 ArchNews email announced the intended reopening of campus in full capacity for the fall 2021 semester, faculty, students and administrators are focusing on how to improve their experience at UGA.
Nazneen Husain, a sophomore accounting and management information systems double major, said she has struggled focusing during online classes and managing the organizational aspects of her courses. Husain said professors can improve learning experiences this fall by engaging students with as much enthusiasm as possible.
“One thing I realized when COVID hit was that we all took in-person classes for granted,” Husain said. “Because after a while of being online, I was like, ‘Okay this is kind of nice. I can do things on my own.’ But I also really, really missed going in person and just being on campus.”
The light at the end
Charles Davis, dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, said students in the college will be welcomed back with a large celebration. He is considering using the college’s front lawn for a social with ice cream and music.
“I think we all need to take a minute and sort of pronounce to the world, ‘We’re back,’” Davis said.
While the usual busy schedule of Grady students is expected to resume as well, Davis said different organizations within the college are eager to hold events. He expects about four nights of events per week.
Davis said although Grady will continue to use elements of hybrid synchronous instruction in the near future, nothing can replace face-to-face learning, as Grady focuses of experiential learning.
For sophomore English and psychology double major Maggie Carlton, her discussion-based classes were hit the hardest with the introduction of online learning. Carlton said her professors did the best they could given the circumstances.
“I know a lot of people … don’t want to talk on Zooms because it’s just so much easier to be in a physical classroom and raise your hand. But on Zoom you usually just have to start talking, which can be kind of awkward,” Carlton said.
Next semester, Carlton would like to see a greater emphasis placed on discussion-based learning.
The silver lining
For Brooke Freeman, a sophomore landscape architecture major, the shift from in-person to online instruction in spring 2020 gave her more time and allowed her to begin dialectical behavioral therapy. DBT takes patients through modules to help them regulate their emotions and become more mindful.
“The things I’ve learned in DBT, like mindfulness, have been a huge thing for me, and meditation,” Freeman said. “Because online classes have felt so like a chore, I was able to use some of those mindfulness techniques to be like, ‘Okay, we’re going to sit down, and we’re going to be super intentional right now about doing work.’”
Freeman said she intends to continue using the strategies she learned in DBT once UGA returns to in-person classes
Engineering professor John Schramski said instructors have learned the importance of the physical classroom. He also said there should be moderation with technology because students are being “pinged from too many directions.”
Schramski said he would be unsurprised if the university as an institution found a way to commemorate the return to campus, perhaps with a plaque, a concert at Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall or ringing the Chapel Bell. Schramski said events like the pandemic are generational, and he will plan more concrete improvements for his courses over the summer.
“There will be an appreciation for the simplicity. Wearing no masks will be awesome for sure,” Schrasmki said in an email to The Red & Black. “Students, the administration and faculty have been through the wringer. Everyone was affected. I am proud of UGA.”