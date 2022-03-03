Ukrainian pop music could be heard across the University of Georgia’s North Campus Wednesday afternoon as UGA community members gathered for a rally in support of Ukraine. Decked in yellow and blue and carrying signs in both English and Ukrainian, the demonstrators voiced opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion and expressed support for those affected by it.

Adriana Dale, the rally’s organizer whose mother is from Ukraine, said she felt the event was important to highlight Ukrainian culture, which has been under threat in the past, and stand up for Ukrainian sovereignty.

“As a kid, I never understood why my mom would drag me to Ukrainian school on Saturday, but this why. They’re constantly trying to be, you know, extinct, like their culture is trying to constantly be wiped away,” Dale said. “So, it’s important to show solidarity during times like this.”

This is not the first demonstration in Athens supporting Ukraine. On Monday, Athenians gathered at the Arch for a “Stand with Ukraine” rally.

Other attendees said they chose to attend the rally because they felt the Russian invasion presented a threat to democracy around the world.

“I think democracy and freedom is important, and we have to stand up for that around the world, and of course we, the United States, we support that around the world,” said Stewart Ulrich, a political science and international affairs PhD student. “If we don’t stand up for democracy everywhere then it’s not going to stand, you know what I mean?”

As the rally went on, several attendees began passing out flyers with lists of organizations supporting Ukrainians to passersby. The flyers also included a list of politicians to contact, including Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff and President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, other attendees pulled American flags from their backpacks and carried them through the rally, stars and stripes fluttering against a collection of blue and yellow.

Jacob Anderson, an international policy master’s student and one of the attendees carrying an American flag said he did so to appreciate what the U.S. has done to support Ukraine while also pushing Americans and the American political system to continue to become more aware of the situation and pursue further action.

Yuliia Kabina, an attendee and Fulbright researcher with the National University of Cherkasy in Ukraine, said she feels Ukrainians need support from people across the globe. She said everyone who stands in solidarity with Ukraine is playing a vital role in protecting peace.

“Everyone can do their share is what we prove here right now, “ Kabina said in a text message to The Red & Black. “Like millions of people around the globe we care and won’t silently observe the atrocities against Ukrainian people.”

Julia Walkup contributed to this reporting.