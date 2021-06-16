Conversations about making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all students and faculty at the University of Georgia have been making strides this summer. They follow the University System of Georgia’s release of new recommendations for university procedures for the 2021 fall semester on May 17.
“We strongly encourage faculty, staff, students and visitors to get vaccinated and will continue to do so. While the vaccines are safe and effective, it is an individual decision to receive one and will not be required to be a part of our campuses,” USG said in a live update on its website.
Students, faculty and alumni expressed different concerns and agreements on the decision to not mandate vaccines for the fall.
“If students are required to have a vaccination record prior to attending school, the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be any different,” said Gurleen Khaira, a 2021 graduate and supporter of a vaccine mandate. “Integrating the COVID-19 vaccine into the existing vaccine verification process would be the easiest way of mandating the vaccine in my opinion. Administration of the vaccine could even be included in UGA’s orientation to provide more accessibility to students.”
Meanwhile, some community members have taken their own steps to encourage vaccines before the fall 2021 semester. Efforts made by the recently created UGA Vaccine Ambassadors have been at the forefront of debunking common vaccine fears amongst students and faculty. The group has worked in partnerships with departments such as athletics, orientation and more to spread accurate info about vaccines.
A petition calling for a vaccine mandate created by USG students, faculty, alumni and families has gained hundreds of signatures.
“I signed the petition because I thought that the logical argument of the petition made sense. The statements in the petition are all facts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and the fact that we already have many vaccine mandates for other diseases that are much less prevalent and less deadly than COVID-19 should mean that we also require COVID-19 vaccines,” said Janet Frick, a psychology professor at UGA. “Ultimately, this petition is something I believe should happen. I know it does not have power in itself, but it is a very serious request to the board.”
The University Health Center at UGA has administered 23,108 vaccines out of the 43,510 doses received. From May 31-June 6, about 2% of the vaccines on hand were actually administered.
However, some individuals have expressed disagreement about creating a vaccine mandate.
“I am vaccinated as well as my entire family. I think the vaccine is very important, but I also grew up in south Georgia where a lot of conservative people live. I have a lot of friends who didn’t really care about [COVID-19] and were anti-maskers for multiple reasons,” said Anisha Goswami, a third-year biology major. “I believe if we make the vaccine mandatory, it will only cause a lot of backlash and controversy amongst these types of people, and the university will just find itself battling with this drama.”
As of June 15, only about 36% of Athens-Clarke County has been vaccinated. In Georgia, that percentage is the same. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities with at least 70% of the residents being vaccinated.
“I do believe that at this point the vaccine is available for anyone who wants it. So anyone who has chosen not to be vaccinated cannot claim they have not had access or opportunity to get a vaccine,” Frick said. “I just know there are some people who aren’t able to for various health reasons, and I think if there are a lot of people who do not get vaccinated because they think they will be fine without it, we are just opening ourselves up to a much greater risk than necessary.”