On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations.
Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m.
The undergraduate ceremony will take place on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.
According to a press release, the two-day format is due to the increase in graduate student enrollment. UGA anticipates that this format will be maintained in future spring commencement ceremonies.