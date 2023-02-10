On Feb. 9, the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library hosted the first Politics and Zines: Create Your Own Zine Workshop. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the history of and craft their own ‘zine’ using magazine clippings, pictures and other art materials.

