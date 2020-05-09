Spring University of Georgia graduates were congratulated in a video from UGA President Jere Morehead and other guests posted on the commencement website Friday morning.
In-person spring commencement was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to COVID-19. The university plans to honor spring and summer undergraduates in an Oct. 16 in-person ceremony. Spring, summer and fall graduate students will be allowed to participate in the graduate ceremony on Dec. 18.
The university has said the status of both ceremonies will depend on guidance from state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The video includes speeches from Maria Taylor, an ESPN reporter and UGA alumna, and Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the NASA Science Mission Directorate. SGA President Rachel Byers and student commencement speaker Jack Bush also gave short speeches.
Kirby Smart, Georgia football head coach; Victor Wilson, UGA vice president for student affairs; Brian Dill, president of the UGA Alumni Association; and Sandra Patterson, a Snelling Dining Commons employee; gave appearances too.
“This pandemic does not define your accomplishments, but this class will be remembered for what you have withstood,” Morehead said in the video. “Your resiliency, your dogged determination to finish what you started under these challenging circumstances, that is what being a Georgia Bulldog is all about.”
