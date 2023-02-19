The University of Georgia finalized their spring semester updates on campus safety enhancements on Feb. 13 and sent the update out on Feb. 14. The update was finalized hours before a shooting took place at Michigan State University, resulting in the death of three students.
The message opened with a note about the shooting that took place at Michigan State University on the night of the 13th, mentioning how such events emphasize the need for security programs.
This is the third year of UGA’s $8.5 million commitment to support multiple initiatives for campus safety, according to the release from Arch News.
The UGA Ride Smart program was launched in December 2021 to provide students with “on-demand, late-night transportation,” the release said. Students can receive discounts on up to four rides per month through a partnership with Lyft.In November 2022, the per-ride portion covered by UGA rose by 50% to $7.50.In total, nearly 28,000 discounted rides have been provided to students through the program, according to the release.
“The discounts seamlessly and automatically link to students’ Lyft accounts, and as knowledge about it continues to grow, I have heard of more and more students starting to use the discounted rides,” Student Government Association President Bryson Henriott said in the release. “The increase in cost coverage from the University will only further help student safety across campus and the Athens community.”
According to the release, new safety updates and information are regularly posted on the Watch for Dawgs website.
The UGA Police Department increased efforts to recruit new officers and expanded outreach throughout the southeast. They added a second crime analyst position and three new 911 communications officer positions to support members of the force.
According to UGA, nearly half of the $8.5 million has gone toward improving lighting and security cameras on and around campus. UGAPD and ACCPD partnered to invest in such initiatives in downtown Athens. UGA provided $250,000 to Athens-Clarke County for the initiative in November 2021, and after a September 2022 agreement, UGA provided another $100,000.
The cameras and related equipment are currently in the design phase, with the first installation expected in the coming months, the release said.
“I know our collaborative focus with Athens on security technology will have a measurable impact on our joint efforts to keep our communities safe,” UGA Police Chief Dan Silk said in the release.
According to the release, UGA has created a position for the associate vice president for public safety. Effective March 1, Silk will serve in this role. He will continue to serve as UGA police chief until the search for a new chief is complete. According to UGA, Silk will work closely with UGAPD and the Office of Emergency Preparedness in regard to campus strategic public safety opportunities.
Silk will also monitor safety and wellness trends in higher education across the state and country to inform UGA’s efforts, the release said.
“Creation of this new leadership position will place a greater and more strategic focus on efforts that are critically important to our students and the entire campus and greater Athens communities,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in the release.