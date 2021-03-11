The University of Georgia reported 47 COVID-19 cases over the week of March 1-7, a decrease from the 58 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,347 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,651 positive cases.
Of the 47 cases reported this week, 14 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms; 9 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms; 4 were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 20 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 36 students and 11 employees tested positive.
The university conducted 1,791 surveillance tests during the week of March 1-7, the lowest amount this semester. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 0.78%, down from 0.98% the previous week.
The COVID-19 positive cases and positivity rates at UGA have both been decreasing steadily since the spike of the week of Jan. 4, according to the university’s data reports.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
UGA had administered about 1,800 vaccinations as of March 4, according to an ArchNews email.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.