The University of Georgia reported 33 COVID-19 cases over the week of March 22-28, a steady but slight increase from the 32 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,445 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,749 positive cases.
Of the 33 cases reported this week, nine were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms; eight were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms; two were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 14 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 30 students and three employees tested positive.
The university conducted 1,005 surveillance tests during the week of March 22-26, the lowest amount this semester. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 0.90%, an increase from 0.79% the previous week.
Despite a slight increase in positivity rate this week, the COVID-19 positive cases and positivity rates at UGA have both been steadily decreasing since the spike of the week of Jan. 4, according to the university’s data reports.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease on public health guidelines. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
UHC had administered about 3,168 first-dose vaccinations as of March 24, with an additional 1,769 people who have completed the entire regimen of both doses, according to an Archnews email.
Additionally, the University Health Center has begun sending appointment invites to the UGA faculty, staff and students over the age of 16 who have not yet received one due to the expansion in eligibility announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands.