The University of Georgia reported 53 COVID-19 cases over the week of April 1-7, an increase from the 34 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,498 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,802 positive cases.
Of the 53 cases reported this week, 12 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms; 16 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms; three were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 22 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 47 students and six employees tested positive.
The university conducted 846 surveillance tests during the week of March 22-26, the lowest amount this semester. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.42%, an increase from 0.90% the previous week.
Despite an increase in both cases and positivity rate this week, the numbers have both been steadily decreasing since the spike of the week of Jan. 4, according to the university’s data reports.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease on public health guidelines. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
The UHC had administered about 8,606 vaccines cumulatively from the 9,890 received. Of those, 2,267 people have received both doses of the vaccine. UHC administered 2,539 vaccines from March 29-April 4 from the 2,774 vaccines available during that week. About 87% of the vaccines UHC has received have been administered.
Additionally, the University Health Center has begun sending appointment invites to the UGA faculty, staff and students over the age of 16 who have not yet received one due to the expansion in eligibility announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands.