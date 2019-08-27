The investigation into misappropriation of funds held by student organizations conducted by the University of Georgia revealed that "criminal activity and financial benefit" were limited to a now-deceased employee, the university said on Aug. 27. UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor provided The Red & Black with an update to the original statement sent on Aug. 26.
Here is the full, updated statement:
“We can confirm that an investigation revealed misappropriation of funds held by certain student organizations. The investigation confirmed that the criminal activity and financial benefit was limited to a single university employee, who is now deceased.
"The University of Georgia has taken several decisive steps in response to this matter, including a prompt and thorough investigation in coordination with law enforcement, appropriate discipline of responsible supervisory employees in Greek Life, and revision of University guidelines governing employee access and control of outside accounts held by student organizations.
"We are also reviewing additional policy changes and actively pursuing all options for recovery of the stolen funds for the affected student groups.”
Trevor would not confirm the identity of the deceased employee.
In addition to referencing the now-deceased employee, the word “supervisory” was also added to the sentence referencing “appropriate discipline of responsible supervisory employees in Greek Life.”
A copy of an Aug. 23 email sent to UGA sorority advisors and forwarded to The Red & Black said longtime UGA Director of Greek Life Claudia Shamp had retired that day. Shamp served in that role since 1988, according to her LinkedIn page.
The same email also announced that Elizabeth Pittard, assistant director and advisor to the Panhellenic Council, had resigned that day after working with the “panhellenic team for over eight years.”
