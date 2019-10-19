Wilkray Biboum and Chelsey Deranian were crowned Homecoming king and queen at a reception on Oct. 19 before the Georgia-Kentucky game, according to a tweet from the University of Georgia Homecoming account.
At a reception earlier this afternoon, President Morehead was pleased to recognize the 2019 Homecoming Court and their guests, in addition to crowning this year’s Homecoming King and Queen. Congratulations to Wilkray Biboum and Chelsey Deranian! pic.twitter.com/CcMh86NVwE— UGA Homecoming (@UGAHomecoming) October 19, 2019
Biboum, a nutritional sciences major from Norcross, was sponsored by the UGA Visitors Center. Deranian, an early childhood education major from Grafton, Massachusetts, was sponsored by Alpha Gamma Delta.
Students could vote online for homecoming royalty until 4 p.m. on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.