UGA Hoco royalty w morehead 2019

Wilkray Biboum and Chelsey Deranian were crowned University of Georgia Homecoming king and queen at a reception before the Georgia-Kentucky game on Oct. 19. UGA President Jere Morehead recognized the 2019 Homecoming court at the event.

 Courtesy of UGA Homecoming

Biboum, a nutritional sciences major from Norcross, was sponsored by the UGA Visitors Center. Deranian, an early childhood education major from Grafton, Massachusetts, was sponsored by Alpha Gamma Delta.

Students could vote online for homecoming royalty until 4 p.m. on Oct. 18.

