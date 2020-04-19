The University of Georgia’s eLearning Commons will host the annual Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities Symposium so students can virtually present their research, according to an April 17 UGA Today news release.
The symposium, open to all undergraduate students seeking faculty-mentored research in any speciality, will be held April 21-24. The decision to move online, with an asynchronous format, allowed students to digitally submit their posters and videos instead of preparing for a set date, the release said.
“We are excited that the virtual symposium will have the same kind of range of presentations that we have seen in past years,” said David S. Williams, associate provost and director of the Honors Program and CURO in the release. “The digital format will also give attendees the opportunity to take in more presentations than they ever could have before.”
The symposium will open on April 21 at 2 p.m. Attendees will view and comment on the presentations on eLC. Access to the 2020 CURO Symposium eLC page will automatically be given to student presenters and their faculty mentors in order to view the presentations and videos, according to the release.
Others who would like to view the symposium can register online.
The symposium will close on April 24 at 5 p.m.
