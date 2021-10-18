On Friday, a crowd gathered on Tate West Lawn in the sweltering, mid-afternoon heat to dedicate nine markers in honor of the University of Georgia’s National Panhellenic Council organizations.
The National Panhellenic Council represents historically Black fraternities and sororities. Each marker commemorates one of the nine chapters on UGA’s campus.
The event commenced in the shade of a large white tent with UGA President Jere Morehead delivering the opening remarks. He recognized NPHC’s role on campus, as well as their part in UGA’s history, pointing out that the first two Black students to attend the university — Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault — were both members of NPHC organizations. He also acknowledged the significance of dedicating the markers on the 60th anniversary of UGA’s desegregation.
Morehead was followed by Justin Nixon, a law student and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Nixon emphasized the markers being a place of community and a permanent way to recognize the importance of historically Black Greek life.
“The National Panhellenic Organization as well as members of this community have been waiting on this day,” Nixon said. “We are here now to provide a verbal statement to all who may listen, and visual evidence for all to see that Greek life is not limited to the houses off Milledge Avenue.”
Nixon also stressed the importance of continuing progress to the crowd, stating that there was still work to be done to truly achieve equality, equity and justice.
Yvette K. Daniels, the president of the UGA Alumni Association, spoke next. She discussed her experiences as a Black student on campus in the 1980s, and how she found belonging with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She said Black Greek life continues to be an integral mechanism in uplifting Black students at UGA.
“I stand here today on the shoulders of [previous members of Delta Sigma Theta], and the shoulders of the women and the men of each of the nine groups represented,” Daniels said. “You all paved the way for us all to be here, and the young people that are joining these organizations today to be present and engaged and to show our commitment to the university and to the ideals of our organizations.”
The final speaker was Vice President for Student Affairs Victor K. Wilson, who reflected on how the markers will serve as a reminder of NPHC’s importance for generations to come.
After the speakers finished, Jere Morehead along with the current presidents of UGA’s NPHC organizations proceeded to cut a ribbon to officially dedicate the markers. Current students, alumni and charter members of each NPHC organization were also present and posed for photos with the markers after the ribbon cutting.
Walter Allen Sr. one of the co-founders of UGA’s chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, said he founded the chapter in 1971 in hopes of giving Black students a place to belong on UGA’s predominately white campus.
“When I was [living in Athens], there was not a Black Greek life organization on campus. Black students were just going unnoticeable,” Allen said.
Other attendees echoed a similar sentiment. Elijah Staggers, an alum of UGA’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, said he had worked to have some sort of recognition of historically Black fraternities and sororities installed while he was a student serving on NPHC. He said it was satisfying to see the idea come to fruition in the form of the markers, and that he hopes they will continue to educate and ignite conversations for years to come.
“Whether you look at the history of our country or the history of our university specifically, African Americans are integral to that story, to the development of our university, to our student life — but so often we go unrecognized because we exist in the margins,” Staggers said. “We’ve never really had, you know, people who have been in positions to tell our story, to point out the contributions that we’ve made. And so to have a physical marker and a representation of African American Greeks’ contributions to our campus, to our student life — again, that we are here and that we exist, is so important.”