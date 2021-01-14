The University Health Center at the University of Georgia is in the process of developing a more comprehensive plan on how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Thursday ArchNews email from UGA President Jere Morehead, Provost Jack Hu and the Medical Oversight Task Force.
UGA started administering its limited supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which it received over the winter break, in accordance with the phased approach established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Health , according to the email.
Currently, members of the UGA community who are over the age of 65 and police officers have been added to the first phased group, previously only healthcare workers, to be vaccinated.
UGA is in the process of developing a plan to move on to the next phased approach to vaccinate paid faculty and staff as well as students. Morehead, Hu and the task force asked students to fill out a survey that will be sent via email Thursday night and subjected, “DawgCheck: Vaccine Information.” UGA emphasized that it is important for all recipients of that email to fill out the survey by Jan. 21.
The survey will cover three main questions: whether or not you would wish to receive the vaccination at UGA, whether you have already been vaccinated; and what your age and general health conditions may be that may predispose you to a more severe case of COVID-19 according to the CDC.
UGA said it will keep all information confidential and that it will continue to adhere to CDC and GDPH guidelines until “everyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” according to the email.
