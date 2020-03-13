Bolton Dining Commons will only serve to-go meals and customer seating areas will be shut down beginning Saturday, according to a University of Georgia Dining Services announcement posted Friday. Oglethorpe, Snelling, The Niche and Village Summit will be closed.
The University System of Georgia suspended instruction at all 26 of its institutions from March 16 until March 29 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Saturday, Bolton will be open Monday–Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the announcement.
Oglethorpe Dining Commons will operate under normal spring break hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, according to the email.
Certain on-campus retail dining locations — such as Barberitos and The Market at Tate — will remain open on weekdays with modified hours starting this Monday.
Dining Services stated it is taking “preventive measures” by changing all self-service lines to full-service and providing hand sanitizer and additional hand washing stations at dining locations. It will also be cleaning and sanitizing all areas and serving utensils more frequently.
