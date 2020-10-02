The University of Georgia Dining Services is implementing a limited amount of opportunities to eat inside the dining hall on a first come, first serve basis. Dining Services is also offering new menu items, including Taco Tuesday and breakfast options, according to a Tuesday email.
The first come, first serve indoor dining option is available in all the dining commons except for the Niche, according to the email. This option will be in addition to the Grubhub reservation system. Students wishing to eat inside without a reservation should ask a staff member about availability when they arrive, according to the email.
Dining Services is offering new menu options, according to the email. These options include Taco Tuesdays, macaroni and cheese cups and corn dogs at Oglethorpe Dining Commons, different breakfast items like pancakes at and muffins and specialty salads at the Village Summit.
Dining Services included reminders of changes made in the past several weeks in the email as well. Complimentary parking when eating at a dining hall is available at Bolton Dining Commons, O-House and Snelling Dining Commons. UGA is partnering with food trucks such as Chick-fil-A and Rashe’s Cuisine to bring additional dining options on campus, according to the email. The schedule for the food trucks can be accessed at this link.
There are also two quick markets being offered by Dining Services near Creswell Hall and Boggs Halls and by Busbee Hall. These quick markets serve “a variety of pre-made sandwiches, wraps, salads, frozen entrées, desserts and drinks as well as items such as cereals, yogurt cups, hummus, chips, and fresh fruit,” according to the email.
The email includes a reminder to students to check their Paw Points and meal blocks, as meal blocks do not roll over into the next semester like Paw Points.
