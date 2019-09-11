The University of Georgia has dropped from No. 13 to No. 16 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 rankings of the top public universities in the country.
U.S. News ranks schools in different lists based on the type of school, from “National Universities” and “National Liberal Arts Colleges” to “Regional Universities” and “Regional Colleges.” UGA ranked No. 50 overall in this year’s “Best Colleges” list. UGA has ranked in the top 20 public universities for four years in a row, according to a UGA news release.
Aside from ranking UGA’s university-wide status, the university’s insurance program was ranked No. 2 among undergraduate business programs by U.S. News. The Terry College of Business was ranked the No. 12 undergraduate business school among public universities, according to the release.
The University of California, Los Angeles was considered the top public university in this year’s U.S. News rankings. Georgia Tech was ranked No. 5, and the University of Florida was the only SEC school ranked above UGA, at No. 7.
U.S. News considers each university based on multiple factors: graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation (a subjective measure based on surveying “top academics), faculty resources for the 2017-2018 academic year, student selectivity, financial resources per student and average alumni giving rate.
