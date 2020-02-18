Three employees in the University Health Center Vision Clinic were arrested on charges of bribery and theft by conversion, according to a Feb. 12 University of Georgia Police Department report.
In October 2019, UGA Internal Auditing Division notified UGAPD of an anonymous tip alleging an employee in the UHC Vision Clinic received gift cards and kept them for themselves, according to a December 2019 UGAPD report. A second anonymous tip was made in reference to the same employee in November.
Amy Stowers, a now-former UGA employee, accepted gift cards from an optical vendor totaling $2,550, by “inducing the belief” that the items would “influence the performance of her professional duties,” according to the Feb. 12 UGAPD report. The act fell under the violation of bribery.
Rita Melville, in violation of theft by conversion, accepted gift cards from the prohibited sale of eyewear frames to an optical vendor, an agreement organized by Stowers. Melville kept the profit of $348 for personal use, according to the police report.
In a prohibited agreement coordinated by Stowers and an optical vendor, Janice Coley also accepted gift cards from the sale of eyewear frames on six separate occasions, which totaled $404, according to the police report.
On Feb. 12, an arrest warrant for Stowers on four counts of felony bribery was filed. Arrest warrants for Coley and Melville were filed on six counts each of misdemeanor theft by conversion, according to the police report.
Stowers and Coley are no longer employed by UGA and Melville was placed on administrative leave, UGA spokesperson Rebecca Beeler said in an email.
