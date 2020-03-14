President Jere Morehead and Provost S. Jack Hu addressed University of Georgia faculty, students and staff about academic, travel and employment guidelines for the next two weeks and onward in an Archnews email Friday.
During the suspension of instruction between March 16 and March 29, the email said faculty should “telework” and plan their transition to online instruction using resources provided by the Office of Instruction. While faculty are advised to prepare online instruction, the email said “no other adjustment is anticipated for the spring 2020 semester.” Advising and class registration for fall 2020 will continue remotely as scheduled.
The email said academic work during this two-week period should not be required— however, online courses will continue as normal beginning Monday.
The Archnews email also addressed UGA employment, stating staff supervisors have been directed to implement flexible schedules to reduce the number of employees physically on campus. Telework options are recommended for student workers and full-time staff. The email said student workers should consult their supervisors to determine their statuses.
During this two-week period, “non-essential travel” is suspended, and the email suggests that people participating in in-person meetings, campus events and campus tours should consider virtual alternatives.
UGA’s Student Government Association also sent an Archnews email offering students “a message of support” and encouraged students to reach out with any concerns or request.
