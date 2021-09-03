This week on Tuesday and Thursday, around 300 of the University of Georgia’s clubs and organizations gathered in the Tate Student Center to recruit new members and show off the opportunities they have to offer to students in the upcoming semester.
Previously called the Involvement Fair, this event that occurs at the beginning of each semester has finally returned in person after being completely virtual in fall 2020 and greatly reduced this past spring. Students and organizations flocked to fill three floors of the Tate Student Center, bringing back a small piece of normalcy after a year of virtual events.
Hosted by Engagement, Leadership and Service, students found free Chick-Fil-A and King of Pops, free T-shirts from ELS, blow up games outside and even a chance to make spin art Frisbees.
Clubs and organizations set up booths all throughout the student center with posters and exhibits to demonstrate what they stand for, along with representatives willing to answer any questions that students may have.
For years, the fair has served as a chance for students to get connected with their university and be a part of causes they care about. Others are looking for social opportunities or to learn new marketable skills for their future careers.
“Ultimately I came just to meet new people and to find my people,” said William Burns, a freshman who attended the event on Thursday. “I’ve been talking to a lot of government clubs and political clubs, also special needs advocacy clubs. Those are the ones that have caught my eye.”
Similarly, Serenity Vallejo, a junior, was also there Thursday looking for community.
“It’s just kind of a cool club to talk about intimate things and the LGBTQ+ community, and I was interested in that,” she said of Pride Alliance, one of the many organizations present.
One of the questions on everybody’s mind, however, was how these clubs and organizations intend to proceed this year as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise on the UGA campus.
Inspire at UGA, an organization that works with middle schoolers in Athens-Clarke County to inspire them to pursue higher education, became creative in an attempt to ensure that this work could continue in the 2020-2021 school year.
“It was definitely different. We had to make a lot of adjustments, we did a lot of Zoom calls, a lot of things had to be socially distant,” said Taylor Nichols, a sophomore representing the organization.
As for this year, however, Nichols has a lot of hope. Despite having to undergo COVID-19 checks at the middle schools and comply with mask mandates, they still intend to do their best to see the students in person and host events for them.
Similarly, UGA Miracle is working to make their events as safe and accessible as possible.
“We’re really, really encouraging masks and social distancing as much as possible, and of course we have virtual options for anyone who’s in quarantine or not comfortable for coming to our in-person events,” said Chloe Beall, a fourth-year representing UGA Miracle.
School of Public and International Affairs Honors Society of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity had the unique experience of trying to start their society in the midst of COVID-19.
“It was all online. It was a lot of hustling, a lot of emotional labor getting this officially affiliated with SPIA,” said Vishal Parmar, a junior representing the organization.
Despite this, Parmar can still find the positive side of this unfortunate circumstance. Meeting virtually comes with certain advantages, he said, such as not having to reserve a meeting room, but Parmar — and others — are excited to meet in-person again.
“We’re really excited to really build our community and culture in-person by getting to interact with people in our club,” Parmar said.