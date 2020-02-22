For Blake Ginn, an environmental engineering major, his capstone class in the College of Engineering is much more important than the grade.
Ginn and three other seniors have spent the past school year working on improvement designs for the University of Georgia campus transit facility, including adding a solar canopy so the new electric buses could be charged through renewable energy.
The capstone itself is sponsored by UGA transportation and parking services.
“I think it’s the model itself rather than the actual numbers that’s important because once you prove to all these other people in the industry that this is a viable option, I think it could be a domino effect,” Ginn said. “It’s economically beneficial, practical and mechanically working properly.”
After UGA Transportation and Parking Services bought 33 electric buses and 12 charging stations, Director of Transportation and Parking Services Don Walter approached the College of Engineering to see how students could innovate solutions to make the fleet more sustainable and efficient.
Four College of Engineering classes in total are working on different aspects of the electric buses. In addition to the charging facility design, students are exploring how electric buses could be used as generators for emergency power in buildings, how to use informatics to enhance the electric bus performance, and how to redesign the electric bus chargers.
"We’ll be one of the leaders nationally using electric buses in our transportation systems, and I think the students are excited to be a part of something that’s really a differentiator for UGA,” College of Engineering Dean Donald Leo said.
Ginn and fellow environmental engineering majors Tala Sidawi and Kimberly Arriaga said the electric bus capstone project was their first choice, and they’re all passionate about increasing renewable energy.
“We all need electricity,” Arriaga said. “That’s really what’s powering our whole society. At some point, you keep burning finite resources, you’re going to do some damage to your reserves. It’s something that we need to be looking into now instead of when it’s too late.”
The students are still working on the design for their solar canopy, and they said the panels would put electricity back into Georgia Power’s electric grid, which would then power the buses. Because UGA has a reduced rate for charging the buses at night, Ginn said they would actually be making money from Georgia Power by generating this solar energy because they use less energy than they put back into the grid.
Sidawi said their first couple designs were too small-scale for Walter, who plans on implementing their ideas.
“He really, really meant big picture,” Sidawi said. “They want to go the whole nine yards on this project, so we’re really lucky as well to have this unique situation where the client is so open and really wanting us to take it even farther than we thought.”
The College of Engineering requires students to complete a year-long capstone project, which involves three to six students and has a company, faculty or community sponsor that meets with students to provide feedback and review designs.
Leo said the college has worked with companies such as Gulfstream Aerospace and Georgia Power. For about 10-15 of the projects each year, students work on projects in different Georgia communities in conjunction with the Archway Partnership. Potential sponsors can pitch the college with design ideas for students.
Ginn and his classmates have to coordinate with their professor, Campus Transit, the Office of University Architects and other relevant organizations through the design process.
“An engineer is not just drawing a lot of pretty lines on a piece of paper,” said professor Stephen Durham, who oversees the capstone. “I think it really comes down to the coordination to getting the information, synthesizing that information and using it in a thoughtful and productive way.”
The students have designed maps of the Campus Transit facility to increase safety, which includes making separate entrances for the buses and employee cars and adding sidewalks. They also have plans for increasing the capacity of the bus area and mapping out how chargers could be attached to a solar canopy.
Leo said all the capstones incorporate different types of engineering to give a better sense of post-graduation work.
Ginn, Sidawi and Arriaga — all environmental engineering majors — said their classmate Heather Dobisch, who’s civil engineering, has helped them on tasks such as stormwater management and other facility designs.
“There’s so many more aspects that you have to look at,” Ginn said. “This is the first time I’ve gotten hands-on engineering experience for this project.”
Arriaga said she hopes to be able to bring her son or daughter back to UGA and point to the electric bus fleet powered by renewable energy and tell them that she was a part of this sustainable movement.
