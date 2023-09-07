The University of Georgia’s Executive Committee had a council meeting Wednesday. The meeting began with proposals from the University Curriculum Committee and the chair of the Executive Committee and concluded with proposals from the Office of the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.
Dr. Susan Sanchez, the University Curriculum Committee chair, opened the meeting with several proposals. The first was the termination of the graduate certificate in diverse children’s literature for a global society. The motion was passed with the final verdict moving the certificate to a minor only.
Sanchez continued with a proposal to terminate the Ph.D. in learning, design and technology on the Gwinnett campus, which was passed with no opposition. There was also a proposal following this that would terminate the major in Latin. The motion was approved with the verdict being that Latin courses would still be offered and there would be Double Dawg programs.
The final proposal from the committee was to revise Policy 4.06-5, Air Force ROTC Commitment and Summer Break. The policy currently states that, “Air Force headquarters is aware of UGA’s semester completion dates and will not assign students to early summer encampments. If a mistake should be made, adjustments would be made so that students could complete their exams.” The move was halted, with the final verdict being delayed until the next University Council meeting.
Elizabeth St. Pierre, the Chair of the Executive Committee, made a proposal to add an attendance policy to the bylaws of the Executive Committee. She said the proposal stated that two consecutive meetings missed in a row elicited an email reminder, but a third consecutive meeting missed meant membership on the committee is forfeited.
There were oppositions to this with some members coming up with a new way to frame the proposal. Many thought of adding substitutes to the committee while someone is absent. Pierre dismissed the idea by noting that people abuse their attendance by always sending substitutes.
“If you know you’re not going to be able to serve, then you’re not representing your constituency,” said Pierre.
Many members still objected to this motion, with some arguing that there could be legitimate reasons to not go to meetings. The motion was concluded to be sent to the Committee on Statutes, Bylaws and Committees to look at different solutions to the attendance problem.
The meeting continued with S. Jack Hu, the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost proposing the dissolution of the Center for Physical Activity and Health and the dissolution of the phenomics and plant robotics center. There was no conclusion on either of the proposals.
He followed with one last proposal for a new center for neurological disease research. This site would emphasize core areas of research for Parkinson's disease, including gene environment and genetic defects of the disease.
Dr. Anumantha Kanthasamy, the center director, gave more details about this program by stating that more than 20 students would be accepted and that the program would be housed within the Center for Molecular Medicine. He said that because of a lack of space at UGA, there aren't many cell biologists.
Janet Westpheling, a professor in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, noted the cons of this project.
“I don’t think we should continue to form institutes and centers without space to put these people in,” Westphelling said.
The proposal, with agreement from large groups within and outside of the council, was motioned to continue.
The meeting adjourned after the proposal and members were guided to a reception.